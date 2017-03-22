Russian University Fires Lecturer Who Screened Film Accusing Prime Minister Medvedev of Corruption

Earlier this month, a lecturer at a university in Krasnoyarsk says he was forced to resign because he showed his students a new film by Alexei Navalny that accuses Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of controlling a vast and illicit real estate empire. In an interview on Wednesday with the independent TV network Dozhd, Mikhail Konstantinov explained how he lost his job as a lecturer of philosophy and culture at Siberian Federal University after he screened the documentary on March 14.

Konstantinov says the motivation for stepping outside his curriculum to show a political film was the miserable state of his classroom — particularly the windows, which the school boards up and cheaply insulates during the winter. “I started wondering where all the money was going. This is a federal university, after all,” he told Dozhd.

“When Navalny’s film came out, I got the idea to show it to my students, because the film shows where all the money is going,” Konstantinov said.

The teacher says he wasn’t trying to brainwash his class by screening the movie, which makes serious accusations against Russia’s sitting prime minister. “It’s not like students were sitting there nodding their heads the whole time. That money is being looted upset everyone, but far from everyone was a Navalny supporter,” he told Dozhd, explaining that he stopped the video periodically to let the students discuss specific allegations.