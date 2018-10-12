News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 12 2018 - 17:10
By Reuters

Russian U.K. Envoy Denies Kremlin Tried Hack Computers and Murder Ex-Spy

Alexander Yakovenko (Mikhail Metsel / TASS)

Russia's ambassador to London denied on Friday that spies from his country's military intelligence agency had tried to kill former double agent Sergei Skripal and hack various organizations across the world.

Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko told reporters relations were at a low because the British government was trying to carry out a campaign aimed at discrediting Russia.

When asked directly whether he accepted the British accusation that agents from Russia's GRU military intelligence agency had tried to kill Skripal in March, Yakovenko said: "No we don't accept that."

Read More
Britain Accuses Russia's GRU Military Intelligence of Global Cyber Attacks

Asked whether the two men accused by Britain of trying to kill Skripal were GRU agents, he refused to answer the question directly.

He denied accusations from Britain, the United States and the Netherlands that the GRU had hacked organizations across the world to undermine Western democracies.

"Of course I deny it because this is part of a general campaign launched in Britain and supported by the United States... to discredit my country," he said. 

Russia Knows Real Identity of Men Accused by U.K. of Skripal Attack, Putin Says
News
Sept. 12 2018
Russia Knows Real Identity of Men Accused by U.K. of Skripal Attack, Putin Says
Russian Accused of Spy Poisoning Tells Russia TV He May Comment Next Week
News
Sept. 12 2018
Russian Accused of Spy Poisoning Tells Russia TV He May Comment Next Week
Russians Accused of Spy Poisoning Say They Were in Salisbury for Tourism
News
Sept. 13 2018
Russians Accused of Spy Poisoning Say They Were in Salisbury for Tourism

Latest news

Local Russian Politician Asks Trump for Help in Business Dispute
Meanwhile…
Oct. 12 2018
Local Russian Politician Asks Trump for Help in Business Dispute
Russia Holds Strategic Nuclear Forces Exercises
News
Oct. 12 2018
Russia Holds Strategic Nuclear Forces Exercises
Russian Official Fired After Claiming Retirees Can Live off $50 Pension
News
Oct. 12 2018
Russian Official Fired After Claiming Retirees Can Live off $50 Pension
By Reuters

Most read

News

Infamous St. Petersburg 'Troll Factory' Set on Fire

News

Russian Prison Video Reveals Gruesome Rape Scenes — Reports

News

Deputy Calls on Putin to Resign Before 'Being Dragged Out Feet First'

News

Half of Russian Youth Say They’re Unaware of Stalinist Repressions – Poll

News

Senior Russian Investigator Shot Dead Outside Home

Sign up for our weekly newsletter