Russian U.K. Envoy Denies Kremlin Tried Hack Computers and Murder Ex-Spy

Russia's ambassador to London denied on Friday that spies from his country's military intelligence agency had tried to kill former double agent Sergei Skripal and hack various organizations across the world.

Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko told reporters relations were at a low because the British government was trying to carry out a campaign aimed at discrediting Russia.

When asked directly whether he accepted the British accusation that agents from Russia's GRU military intelligence agency had tried to kill Skripal in March, Yakovenko said: "No we don't accept that."