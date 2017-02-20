Russian TV News Has Reduced Trump Coverage by Four Times in Two Weeks

Russian television networks have reduced their coverage of U.S. President Donald Trump by four times in the past two weeks, according to a new study by the RBC news agency. As The Moscow Times has noted in recent reports, the Russian media has noticeably abandoned its previous enthusiasm for the Trump administration, as it has become apparent that many Obama-era tensions between Moscow and Washington will continue.

This new study represents the first quantitative measure of the change in coverage on Russian TV.

RBC analyzed data collected by the monitoring companies Medialogiya and Telemarker, comparing the number of times Trump was mentioned on nine major television networks: Pervyi Kanal, Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24, TV Tsentr, Pyatyi Kanal, NTV, RBC TV, Life, and Zvezda. Reporters looked a numbers from three Sundays, on Feb. 5, 12, and 19, counting all mentions of Trump, including the evening programs hosted by Russian television’s leading pundits.

On Feb. 5, Russian TV mentioned Trump 141-153 times. The next Sunday, this dropped to 86-116 mentions. Last Sunday, on Feb. 19, Trump’s name came up just 35-38 times.