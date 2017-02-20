Russian TV News Has Reduced Trump Coverage by Four Times in Two Weeks

Russia
Feb 20, 2017 — 20:06
Feb 20, 2017 — 20:06
Russian television networks have reduced their coverage of U.S. President Donald Trump by four times in the past two weeks, according to a new study by the RBC news agency. As The Moscow Times has noted in recent reports, the Russian media has noticeably abandoned its previous enthusiasm for the Trump administration, as it has become apparent that many Obama-era tensions between Moscow and Washington will continue.

This new study represents the first quantitative measure of the change in coverage on Russian TV.

RBC analyzed data collected by the monitoring companies Medialogiya and Telemarker, comparing the number of times Trump was mentioned on nine major television networks: Pervyi Kanal, Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24, TV Tsentr, Pyatyi Kanal, NTV, RBC TV, Life, and Zvezda. Reporters looked a numbers from three Sundays, on Feb. 5, 12, and 19, counting all mentions of Trump, including the evening programs hosted by Russian television’s leading pundits.

On Feb. 5, Russian TV mentioned Trump 141-153 times. The next Sunday, this dropped to 86-116 mentions. Last Sunday, on Feb. 19, Trump’s name came up just 35-38 times.

Before the shift: Trump overtook Putin as Russia's most-discussed celebrity

According to RBC, not only has President Trump come up less on Russian television, but the reports where he is featured are increasingly unflattering. Pundits are now comparing his administration’s statements to the rhetoric of the Obama White House, and there is even growing skepticism about Trump’s commitment to cooperate with Moscow in efforts to fight international terrorism.

In an op-ed published in Deutsche Welle last week, Russian journalist Konstantin Eggert claimed that one of Russia’s largest state-owned media holding companies received new orders on Feb. 15, allegedly drafted by the government, to halt all favorable coverage of Donald Trump. This was just a day after the White House’s official spokesman, Sean Spicer, told journalists that President Trump expects the Kremlin to return Crimea to Ukraine, shocking many in Moscow.

Belarusians Take to the Streets Over 'Parasite' Tax

In most democracies, a two-thousand strong protest would be regarded as small. But in Belarus, where strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been in power since 1994, ...

Belarusians Take to the Streets Over 'Parasite' Tax

In most democracies, a two-thousand strong protest would be regarded as small. But in Belarus, where strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been in power since 1994, ...

Belarusians Take to the Streets Over 'Parasite' Tax

In most democracies, a two-thousand strong protest would be regarded as small. But in Belarus, where strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been in power since 1994, ...

Recognizing a Problem

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

East German Photographer Captures 'Russian Fairytale'

Photographer Frank Herfort, who grew up in East Germany, has worked as a commercial photographer in Moscow for years.

Nemtsov, Epitaph to the New Russia

Two years after the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov in central Moscow, a documentary film about his life titled “The Man Who Was Too Free” is set to shed new light on the controversial Kremlin critic.

Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

Nemtsov, Epitaph to the New Russia

The Art of a Raw Deal (Op-ed)

Any deal Trump makes with Putin would amount to a fire sale of U.S. foreign policy interests

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017

Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia

Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations

Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

From Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Roisin Murphy, from Jenia Lubich to Mumiy Troll - the best gigs to catch in late February and March

Ladies' Man

Photographer Denis Piel has just opened his first exhibition in ...

Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

From Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Roisin Murphy, from Jenia Lubich to Mumiy Troll - the best gigs to catch ...
Ladies' Man

Inside A Hacker's Mind

