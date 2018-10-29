Russian TV Invites U.S Presenter Megyn Kelly to Host Show

Kelly’s show on the NBC news network was cancelled in the United States last week after the presenter made comments in which she defended the use of blackface in Halloween costumes.

Russia's Channel One television anchor Kirill Kleymenov has invited U.S. presenter Megyn Kelly to co-host the channel’s Vremya program.

Addressing a message to Kelly during his show on Sunday, Kleymenov advised “dear Megyn” to “stop giving a damn” about her American bosses.

“Come to Russia, to the heroic city of Moscow. Come straight to the studio, we will host Vremya together. You will be loved by millions of Russian men, while a million women will be jealous of you,” Kleymenov said.

Later, Channel One’s press service said that Kelly’s invitation should be met with irony but added that the channel would review her resume if they ever received it.

Commenting on Kleymenov’s statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he wasn’t sure if Russian state channels had the budget needed to cover Meghan’s fees.

“You know, she has a very high salary,” he said, adding that “her employment doesn’t concern the Kremlin.”

Peskov went on to praise Kelly for her “dynamic and energetic interview with President Putin.” In March of this year, Kelly traveled to Russia for an extended interview with Putin that was aired on NBC.