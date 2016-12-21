Russian ‘Troll Factory’ Owner Added to U.S. Sanctions List

The owner of Russia’s infamous pro-Kremlin “troll factory” has been sanctioned by the U.S. government, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Wednesday.

Billionaire Evgeny Prigozhin was added to the list of sanctioned individuals due to his company’s contracts with the Russian Armed Forces. They include the construction of a military base near the Ukrainian border, similar to those which have been used as staging areas for the deployment of Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

In addition to Prigozhin, six other names were added to the list, along with 34 different companies and two ships.