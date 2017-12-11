News
Russian Train Passengers Need Consent to Share Bottom Bunk

Dec 11, 2017
Alexander Shcherbak / TASS

Russian train passengers who purchase tickets for top bunks can only sit on the cot below them if they get the consent of the customers who booked those seats, says Russia’s Federal Passenger Company (FSC).

Earlier, reports in Russian media said that passengers with lower-bunk tickets could refuse to allow their compartment-mates to join them on the lower bunk. On Friday, Russia’s Federal Passenger Company, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, cleared up the confusion.

Passengers are limited to “services in accordance with the class specified on their ticket,” the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited FSC spokesperson Anastasia Fedorova as saying.

By purchasing a ticket, train customers enter into a contractual agreement with the carrier to occupy the space listed on their ticket for the duration of their trip, Fedorova said.

Passengers with bottom-bunk tickets also have priority access to the compartment’s table and lower storage spaces.

“To ensure that long-distance train trips are comfortable for all passengers, the Federal Passenger Company asks that passengers be more considerate and kind to one another.”

