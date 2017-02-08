Russian Toy Store Detskiy Mir to Raise $355M on Moscow Stock Exchange

Flagship Russian toy store Detskiy Mir (Children's World) is expected to raise at least $355 million when it begins selling public shares on the Moscow Stock Exchange this week.

The company has already attracted 18.4 billion rubles ($309 million) for 29.3 percent of its current share capital, the RBC news site reported Wednesday. The company will be selling 33.55 percent of its capital in total, with stocks initially priced at 85 rubles ($1.43) each.

Russian conglomerate Sistema will retain its majority share in the company, while the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) will keep a 13.1 percent stake.

Trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange will begin on Feb. 10.