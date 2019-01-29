Russian Town Installs Giant Fans to Disperse Smog

Local officials have installed giant fans to chase away air pollution in a Russian mining town that has been plagued by toxic air for months.

Smog first engulfed the town of Sibai in November after suspected emissions from an abandoned copper mine, sparking protests. Local authorities began to issue medical masks and activated charcoal to residents as they struggled to contain the environmental damage.

A social media page run by locals posted a video Saturday showing children from the town wearing gas masks while playing outside, set to electronic music.