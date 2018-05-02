News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
May 02 2018 - 14:05

Russian Toddler Twins Survive 9-Story Fall

Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

Toddler twins from central Russia have been reportedly hospitalized after surviving a fall from the ninth floor of their apartment building.

Kirov region investigators said Wednesday they were conducting a pre-investigation inspection after a mother left the 2-year-old girls inside an apartment with the windows open.

“After a short time both girls fell out of the ninth-floor apartment window onto the street,” the Investigative Committee said in an online statement.

The pair has been placed in an intensive care unit, but nothing further has been disclosed about the girls’ condition.

The incident comes a month after an eight-year-old boy from northern Russia survived plunging from the ninth floor into snowdrift.

