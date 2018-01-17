News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Residents Asked to Return Stolen Holiday Decorations Outside St. Petersburg
6 hours ago Berezovsky’s Security Chief Arrested for Illegal Arms Possession
7 hours ago Russian Athletes Disappear From Competition After Doping Agency Arrives
Meanwhile…
Residents Asked to Return Stolen Holiday Decorations Outside St. Petersburg
News
Berezovsky’s Security Chief Arrested for Illegal Arms Possession
News
Russian Athletes Disappear From Competition After Doping Agency Arrives
News
Russian Man Dies After Setting Himself on Fire on Public Square
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Theater Director Serebrennikov’s House Arrest Extended In Fraud Case

Jan 17, 2018 — 11:48
— Update: 11:47

Russian Theater Director Serebrennikov’s House Arrest Extended In Fraud Case

Jan 17, 2018 — 11:48
— Update: 11:47
Kirill Serebrennikov (Anton Kardashov / Moskva News Agency)

A court has extended prominent Russian theater director Kirill Serebrennikov’s house arrest on fraud charges by three months, amid accusations that his studio's accountant lied to reduce her sentence. 

Serebrennikov was charged in August 2017 with embezzling state funds at Moscow’s famous Gogol Center theater, in a case seen in the Russian artistic community as politically charged. His house arrest was due to expire on Friday, Jan. 19.

Gallery: Director Kirill Serebrennikov in Court

A district court in Moscow ruled to keep Serebrennikov under house arrest until April 19, the independent Dozhd TV news channel reported Tuesday.

Investigators have reportedly wrapped up the case, doubling the damages against Serebrennikov's studio from 68 million rubles to 133 million rubles ($2.3 million), the Interfax news agency reported

Ahead of the court decision, Serebrennikov accused his studio’s former accountant of lying to receive a minimum sentence. 

The studio's accountant Nina Maslyayeva is the only suspect who has pled guilty and is reportedly cooperating with the authorities.   

“She admitted to me herself at a face-to-face meeting that she had stolen 5 million rubles,” he was cited as saying by the RBC business portal.  

"But they [the courts] believe her, while not believing those who were directly involved in the 'Platform' [studio]," he said.

Related
News
Moscow Police Detain Opposition Politician Ilya Yashin
Opinion
A Game with Unknown Rules (Op-ed)
News
Human Rights Activist Arrested on Drug Charges in Chechnya
Opinion
The Serebrennikov Case: A Theater of the Absurd (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+