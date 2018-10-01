News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Oct. 01 2018 - 11:10

Russian Terror Convict Planned to Live-Stream Suicide Bombing, Media Reports

A man has been sentenced to 15 years in a maximum-security prison on terrorism charges for planning to live-stream a suicide bombing directed against a Russian military unit.

Murodbek Kodirov was detained in August 2017 on suspicion of plotting an attack in a crowded place on Sept. 1, the first day of the school year.

9K Terror Suspects Wanted in Russia and Former Soviet States, Official Says

Kodirov had instead targeted a Russian Aerospace Forces unit with the goal of “forcing an end to [Moscow’s] military campaign in Syria,” the Kommersant business daily cited case materials as saying on Monday.

The convict planned to live-stream a car ramming and suicide bombing with accomplices, Kommersant cited Kodirov and the Federal Security Service (FSB) as saying.

Kodirov reportedly sought to avenge the killing of his brother in Syria, which he was informed of by the followers of Islamic State, a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

Experts estimated that the bomb that was found in his rented apartment in the Moscow region had a blast radius of 17 meters and was capable of wounding victims as far as 200 meters away.

The Supreme Court has upheld the Moscow District Military Court’s May ruling to convict Kodirov to 15 years on terrorism charges, Kommersant reported.

News
Sept. 26 2018
