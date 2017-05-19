Multiple Cell Providers in Moscow Hit With Outages

Major Russian cell providers MegaFon, Beeline and Yota have seen their services fail in Moscow. The cause of the outage, or how many users have been affected, remains unclear.

Megaphone was the first to report the service failures. The company provides service to millions of customers across Russia and is one of the biggest providers in the country.



Less than an hour after MegaFon reported the technical issues, RIA Novosti reported providers Beeline and Yota also went offline.

It is currently unclear whether the outages are contained to Moscow or if service in other cities has been impacted by the outage.