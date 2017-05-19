Russia
22 minutes ago Multiple Cell Providers in Moscow Hit With Outages
22 minutes ago State Interests Trump Human Rights, Says Chair of Russia’s Constitutional Court
22 minutes ago Putin's Ex-Wife Linked to Multi-Million Dollar Property Firm
Multiple Cell Providers in Moscow Hit With Outages

May 19, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 14:21

Major Russian cell providers MegaFon, Beeline and Yota have seen their services fail in Moscow. The cause of the outage, or how many users have been affected, remains unclear. 

Megaphone was the first to report the service failures. The company provides service to millions of customers across Russia and is one of the biggest providers in the country.

Less than an hour after MegaFon reported the technical issues, RIA Novosti reported providers Beeline and Yota also went offline.

It is currently unclear whether the outages are contained to Moscow or if service in other cities has been impacted by the outage. 

Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets aren’t flying yet.

When you begin to study a foreign language, at first you are struck by all the differences. But then slowly but surely something really strange happens. It begins to make sense.

