News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Business
Aug. 20 2018 - 13:08

Russian Telecom Operators Scrap Domestic Roaming Fees

Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Russia’s four largest mobile operators will scrap domestic roaming fees in the next month, allowing Russian cellphone users to receive calls from other regions for the same price as local calls. 

MTS, Megafon, Beeline and Tele2 have been under investigation by Russia’s anti-monopoly regulator, the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS), for levying roaming charges on incoming calls. FAS announced earlier this month that it had reached a deal with some of the operators to cancel domestic roaming fees. 

Beeline kick-started the campaign to end roaming fees for incoming calls on Monday, when it announced in a news release that it was the first company canceling the charges.

Read More
Russian Anti-Monopoly Service: State Doubles Presence Over Past Decade

Megafon is scheduled to scrap domestic roaming charges for its customers on Sept. 1, while MTS has set a deadline to comply with FAS orders by Aug. 30 for some of its subscribers, and to fully cancel charges on all long-distance incoming calls by Sept. 30. 

Tele2 said it plans to eliminate charges for incoming calls from regions outside the subscriber's area by Aug. 27.

Latest news

More Than 100 Fan ID Holders Are Seeking Asylum in Russia, Aid Group Says
News
Aug. 20 2018
More Than 100 Fan ID Holders Are Seeking Asylum in Russia, Aid Group Says
Russia Won’t Deploy Arms in Space First, Ryabkov Says
News
Aug. 20 2018
Russia Won’t Deploy Arms in Space First, Ryabkov Says
Two-Thirds of Russians Believe in Broad Anti-Russia Conspiracy, Poll Says
News
Aug. 20 2018
Two-Thirds of Russians Believe in Broad Anti-Russia Conspiracy, Poll Says

Most read

News

Russian Supersonic Bombers Deploy Near Alaska 'For First Time in History'

Business

Russia's Ruble Is Sliding, Pulled Down by the Collapse of the Turkish Lira

Meanwhile…

Russians Having Sex in Moscow Parks are ‘Feral Animals’ Says Lawmaker

News

Trump Signs Defense Bill Suspending Funding for Open Skies Treaty

Meanwhile…

Blogger Discovers Abandoned Moscow Police Station With Hundreds of Passports

Sign up for our weekly newsletter