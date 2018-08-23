Russian Telcos Press for Foreign Internet Companies to Pay for Data Storage

Russian telecoms operators have proposed legislation that would oblige foreign internet companies to share the financial burden of a new law on storing data in the country, a draft bill seen by Reuters shows.

If adopted, the legislation would allow Russian telecoms companies to claim compensation from foreign internet companies, including social media and messenger services such as Google and Facebook, for compliance with the data storage rules that come into effect from October.

If foreign internet companies refuse to comply, Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor could be allowed to reduce the speed of access to their websites for Russian users.

Google declined to comment and Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The bill will be sent to the government as soon as all operators reach a harmonised position," a senior manager at one of Russia's telecoms companies told Reuters.