Teen Faces Charges for Insulting Pro-Putin Russians Online

Stalin's Popularity in Russia Reaches 16-Year High
British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'
Russian TV — Making War Great Again
Russian Official Orders Enquiry After Hearse Arrives for Pensioner who Called Ambulance
Feb 15, 2017 — 13:37
Feb 15, 2017 — 13:37
Efrem Lukatsky / AP

A 19-year-old Russian is facing criminal charges of insulting a national group's "human dignity" for several comments he posted in social media. The kicker? The national group in question appears to be "vata" — a negative slang term referring to pro-Kremlin Russians. 

According to prosecutors, Alexander Gozenko, a resident of the south-eastern city of Saratov, made comments calling for violence toward a nationality on Vkontakte, Russia's largest social network. Officials have not specified the targeted nationality.

However, the SOVA Center, a Moscow-based think tank focused on extremism, reported that prosecutors launched the case against the teenager for a comment that said, “I propose to organize a Holocaust of vata.” Law enforcement viewed the comment as inciting hatred toward Russians, SOVA said in an online statement.

In 2016, Russian law enforcement opened 298 criminal cases against individuals for statements made online, according to a report by the Agora international human rights foundation.

Of those, 29 people were convicted and handed down prison sentences. Three were ordered sent to psychiatric hospitals. Combined, the 29 convicted Internet users were given 59 years behind bars. The average prison term in 2016 for online offenses was two years.

Like, Share, Convict: Russian Authorities Target Social Media Users

The number of such cases has jumped sharply since 2015, when only 202 cases were launched and 18 users were sent to prison.

According to Agora, the likelihood of prosecution was higher for internet users who wrote about Russia’s military conflicts abroad.

Love and Race in Modern Russia

When David first came to Moscow 10 years ago, he stood out like a sore thumb. People stared at him. On public transportation, other passengers ...

Love and Race in Modern Russia

When David first came to Moscow 10 years ago, he stood out like a sore thumb. People stared at him. On public transportation, other passengers ...

Love and Race in Modern Russia

When David first came to Moscow 10 years ago, he stood out like a sore thumb. People stared at him. On public transportation, other passengers ...

Exhibition

Naive

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 30

Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others.

Read more

By Elizaveta Osetinskaya
By Elizaveta Osetinskaya

Why Putin Would Not Build the Wall With Mexico

Much like the United States, Russia has its own "Mexico."

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul

Romance in Moscow

Romance in Moscow

Valentine's Day might not enjoy the same popularity in Russia as it does in the West, but Muscovites never have love far from their hearts.

The Moscow Times and Project1917 continue to share the most compelling stories from 1917, the year of the Bolshevik Revolution.

The Moscow Times and Project1917 continue to share the most compelling stories from 1917, the year of the Bolshevik Revolution.

The British academic at the heart of the latest diplomatic spat between Russia and Ukraine has accused both sides of "greatly exaggerating" the incident

By Dmitry Kamyshev
Navalny's Sorry Contribution to Russian Jurisprudence (Op-Ed)

By Dmitry Kamyshev

The opposition activist has unwittingly enriched Russia's legal canon with unwritten rules that deserve to be dubbed "Navalny laws."

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding the West for not heeding ...

One Stop Shop

Last summer, Usachyovsky Market followed the lead of hipster magnet ...

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding ...
Exhibition

Yasumasa Morimura. The History of Self Portraiture

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Apr. 09

90 works by this Japanese conceptual artist, who since the early 1980s has been embedding himself into iconic images appropriated from art history, mass media, and popular culture, producing photographs that simultaneously celebrate, satirize, and explore their enduring influence and the stories they convey.

Read more

One Stop Shop

Last summer, Usachyovsky Market followed the lead of hipster magnet Danilovsky Market. It was completely renovated, ...

Bjorn Again

Stanislav Pesotsky says his decision to become a chef was "spontaneous." Born in Kremenchug in central ...

