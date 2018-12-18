News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 18 2018 - 15:12

Russian Teen Sentenced to 10 Years for School Knife Attack

Igor Khakimov / Interpress / TASS

A teenager has been sentenced to almost a decade behind bars for injuring a teacher and more than a dozen schoolchildren in a stabbing attack in Perm, a Russian city 1,500 kilometers east of Moscow, earlier this year.

Authorities launched a criminal investigation into attempted murder in January when a pair of students went on a stabbing spree at the school, hospitalizing a teacher and around a dozen fourth-graders.

Read More
At Least 14 Russian Schoolchildren Injured in Knife Attack

A district court in Perm found the unnamed 17-year-old suspect guilty and sentenced him to 9 years and 8 months in a juvenile correction center, Interfax reported Tuesday.

The underage convict was also ordered compulsory monitoring and psychiatric treatment.

The second defendant is reportedly under a separate investigation and may face institutionalization, according to Interfax.

The stabbing kicked off a year of school attacks that culminated in a deadly shooting at a Crimean college in October and prompted the Kremlin to blame the Internet for anti-social behavior among youth.

Russian School Evacuated Over Mercury-Laced Kinder Surprise Egg
Meanwhile…
Nov. 20 2018
Russian School Evacuated Over Mercury-Laced Kinder Surprise Egg
Russian Police Investigate Children’s Art Exhibit for 'Gay Propaganda'
News
Nov. 29 2018
Russian Police Investigate Children’s Art Exhibit for 'Gay Propaganda'
Russian Schoolchildren Given Portrait of Ex-U.S. General for Shooting Practice
Meanwhile…
Dec. 03 2018
Russian Schoolchildren Given Portrait of Ex-U.S. General for Shooting Practice


Latest news

Russians Charged Over $27M in Bribes in 2018, Prosecutors Say
News
Dec. 18 2018
Russians Charged Over $27M in Bribes in 2018, Prosecutors Say
Russia Can Easily Make Intermediate Missiles If U.S. Quits Nuclear Treaty, Putin Says
News
Dec. 18 2018
Russia Can Easily Make Intermediate Missiles If U.S. Quits Nuclear Treaty, Putin Says
Santa Claus Dies at a Party for Kindergarteners in Siberia
Meanwhile…
Dec. 18 2018
Santa Claus Dies at a Party for Kindergarteners in Siberia

Most read

News

'We Don’t Want Protests Like in Paris Here,' Putin Says, Explaining Jailing of Activist

News

New Russian Warplanes and Missiles Beat Expectations in Syria, Official Says

News

Russia Considers Deploying Military Aircraft in Venezuela Long Term, Media Reports

News

How Russia’s Attempt to Solve Its Trash Crisis Is Backfiring

News

Putin's Ratings in 2018, a Sign of Things to Come? An Interview With Alexei Levinson

Sign up for our weekly newsletter