Russian Tech Firm Wins U.S. Intelligence Prize Amid Hacking Fears

A startup in Moscow has won a tech prize awarded by the U.S. intelligence community for its facial-recognition app, despite growing concerns in America about Russian cyberattacks.

Russian intelligence services are suspected of hacking the U.S. Democratic National Committee ahead of U.S. presidential elections in 2016, which saw Donald Trump elected to the White House.

Meanwhile, former employees of the Kremlin’s so-called “troll factory” have this year revealed they were instructed to stoke online racial and ideological tensions in the U.S. ahead of the elections.

NTechLab says its FindFace app, which allows users to identify strangers through their smartphone, has the industry’s “highest-rated accuracy." Critics say that FindFace undermines online privacy.

The mobile app is only a portion of NTechLab’s facial-recognition technology. Moscow uses NTechLab’s system to identify criminal suspects across a network of 160,000 surveillance cameras, using a police database of mugshots to cross-reference captured images.