Russian Teacher Fined $17 for Writing 'Fool' on Student's Forehead

Olga Alferova, who teaches at the Keeper School in St. Petersburg, in late September used a black marker to write on her student’s face. She reportedly took the measure to keep her students from drawing on their hands.

A schoolteacher in St. Petersburg has been handed a fine for writing “fool” on a student’s forehead.

See also: St. Petersburg Teacher Who Marked Fool on Boy's Forehead Forced to Resign

A court ruled on Oct. 31 that the teacher had offended the student’s honor and dignity and handed Alferova a fine of 1000 rubles ($17) the state-funded news agency TASS reports.



Alferova earlier resigned from her job following complaints from the affected student’s mother.

"What has my Lyosha done to offend you?" the mother reportedly asked, to which the teacher replied: "Nothing, it was just how it was."

