21 minutes ago Russian Teacher Fined $17 for Writing 'Fool' on Student's Forehead
24 minutes ago Gazprom Lobbyists Spent $1 Mln Shielding European Pipeline From Sanctions
42 minutes ago Hunger Named as Likely Cause of Mass Seal Deaths at Lake Baikal
Meanwhile…
Young Victims of the Soviet Regime Reimagined as Modern Hipsters
Meanwhile…
New 200 Ruble Bills Sell in Kazan for 300
Meanwhile…
Moscow Adores Sergei Sobyanin — At Least That's What City Hall Says
Meanwhile…
Egyptian Newspaper Warns World Cup Fans of Money-Hungry Russian Women
Russian Teacher Fined $17 for Writing 'Fool' on Student's Forehead

Nov 1, 2017 — 12:43
— Update: 13:02

Pixabay / MT

A schoolteacher in St. Petersburg has been handed a fine for writing “fool” on a student’s forehead.

Olga Alferova, who teaches at the Keeper School in St. Petersburg, in late September used a black marker to write on her student’s face. She reportedly took the measure to keep her students from drawing on their hands.

See also: St. Petersburg Teacher Who Marked Fool on Boy's Forehead Forced to Resign

A court ruled on Oct. 31 that the teacher had offended the student’s honor and dignity and handed Alferova a fine of 1000 rubles ($17) the state-funded news agency TASS reports.

Alferova earlier resigned from her job following complaints from the affected student’s mother. 

"What has my Lyosha done to offend you?" the mother reportedly asked, to which the teacher replied: "Nothing, it was just how it was."

