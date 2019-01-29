News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 29 2019 - 16:01

Russian Teacher Forces Late Students to Wear Gas Masks as Punishment, Sparking Probe

Pixabay

A school in Far East Russia is being investigated after a teacher reportedly punished students for being tardy by forcing them to sit through the rest of class in gas masks.

Parents complained that a health and safety teacher made their seventh-graders wear gas masks for being late, a children’s rights official in the republic of Buryatia said Monday.

“The OBZh teacher was disciplined verbally for using non-pedagogical disciplinary measures,” the office said in an online statement.

Read More
Russian Teacher Charged for Hitting 9-Year-Old Student

OBZh, a Russian acronym for "Foundations of Safety and Lifestyle," teaches students about healthy living, natural or technological disaster relief, and — a revived Soviet practice — the basics of civil defense.

After the disciplinary action was announced, regional investigators said Tuesday that they planned to carry out an inspection at the secondary school in the regional capital of Ulan-Ude.

“Naturally, long use of a gas mask can harm the physical and mental state of minors,” the Buryatia branch of the Investigative Committee said.

Moscow State University Slips in Developing Countries Education Rating
News
Jan. 16 2019
Moscow State University Slips in Developing Countries Education Rating


Latest news

Former Russian Chess World Champion Vladimir Kramnik Retires
News
Jan. 29 2019
Former Russian Chess World Champion Vladimir Kramnik Retires
Russia Ties Lebanon in 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index — Transparency International
News
Jan. 29 2019
Russia Ties Lebanon in 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index — Transparency International
Russian Finance Ministry Says Venezuela Must Repay Its Debt to Moscow on Time
News
Jan. 29 2019
Russian Finance Ministry Says Venezuela Must Repay Its Debt to Moscow on Time

Most read

News

Russian Mercenaries Arrive in Venezuela to Shore Up Maduro's Rule

Meanwhile…

4 Siberian Tiger Cubs Seen Playing in Rare New Video Footage

News

Russia Moves to Decriminalize 'Unavoidable' Bribes, Following Putin's Proposal

Meanwhile…

Russian Air Traffic Controllers Order Pizzas for U.S. Colleagues Hit by Shutdown — Reports

News

5,000 World Cup Fans Never Left Russia, Police Say

Sign up for our weekly newsletter