Russian Teacher Forces Late Students to Wear Gas Masks as Punishment, Sparking Probe

A school in Far East Russia is being investigated after a teacher reportedly punished students for being tardy by forcing them to sit through the rest of class in gas masks.

Parents complained that a health and safety teacher made their seventh-graders wear gas masks for being late, a children’s rights official in the republic of Buryatia said Monday.

“The OBZh teacher was disciplined verbally for using non-pedagogical disciplinary measures,” the office said in an online statement.