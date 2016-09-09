Russian Supreme Court to Consider Removing Opposition Party From Duma Elections

2 hours ago
Volunteer firefighters working for environmental organization Greenpeace have been attacked with knives and stun grenades in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, the group reported. Two activists suffered broken bones in the attack, which took place early ...
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
6 hours ago2 Belarusian Officials Expelled From Paralympics for Russian Flag Protest
6 hours ago2 Belarusian Officials Expelled From Paralympics for Russian Flag Protest
4 hours agoPutin Fires Children's Ombudsman Astakhov