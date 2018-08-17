Russian Supersonic Bombers Deploy Near Alaska 'For First Time in History'
Wikimedia Commons
Russia’s supersonic long-range bombers have been deployed on an exercise mission to the Far Eastern region of Chukotka for the first time, the Defense Ministry has said.
The Tu-160 is capable of carrying 12 short-range nuclear missiles and can fly at a speed of 2,000 kilometers per hour. Russia rebooted production of the plane as it stepped up military spending and bomber patrols near foreign borders amid regional tensions.
A pair of Tu-160 bombers landed on the Russian side of the Bering Strait “for the first time in history” after completing a 7,000-kilometer journey from their home base, the ministry said Thursday.
The aircraft later took off from Anadyr, Chukotka autonomous district, refuelled mid-air and landed in Saratov region after crossing the Arctic Ocean, the military said.
The exercise involved around 10 Tu-160, Tu-95MS strategic bombers and Il-78 air tankers.