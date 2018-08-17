News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 17 2018 - 10:08

Russian Supersonic Bombers Deploy Near Alaska 'For First Time in History'

Wikimedia Commons

Russia’s supersonic long-range bombers have been deployed on an exercise mission to the Far Eastern region of Chukotka for the first time, the Defense Ministry has said.

The Tu-160 is capable of carrying 12 short-range nuclear missiles and can fly at a speed of 2,000 kilometers per hour. Russia rebooted production of the plane as it stepped up military spending and bomber patrols near foreign borders amid regional tensions.

Read More
Russia Could Revive Production of Tu-160 Supersonic Bomber Amid Arms Buildup

A pair of Tu-160 bombers landed on the Russian side of the Bering Strait “for the first time in history” after completing a 7,000-kilometer journey from their home base, the ministry said Thursday.

The aircraft later took off from Anadyr, Chukotka autonomous district, refuelled mid-air and landed in Saratov region after crossing the Arctic Ocean, the military said.

The exercise involved around 10 Tu-160, Tu-95MS strategic bombers and Il-78 air tankers.

Russian Military Tests Putin's 'Invincible' Hypersonic Missiles
News
July 19 2018
Russian Military Tests Putin's 'Invincible' Hypersonic Missiles
Russia Ships $200M in Military Arms to Ally Armenia
News
July 23 2018
Russia Ships $200M in Military Arms to Ally Armenia
Russian Rock Bands Boycott Music Festival Over Defense Ministry Ties
News
July 25 2018
Russian Rock Bands Boycott Music Festival Over Defense Ministry Ties

Latest news

European University in St. Petersburg Announces Enrollment Period After Restoring License
News
Aug. 17 2018
European University in St. Petersburg Announces Enrollment Period After Restoring License
Russian Officials Want Voters’ Travel Plans on Election Day, Agents Say
News
Aug. 17 2018
Russian Officials Want Voters’ Travel Plans on Election Day, Agents Say
Deripaska's Sanctioned Company Will Move to Russia
Business
Aug. 17 2018
Deripaska's Sanctioned Company Will Move to Russia

Most read

Business

Russia's Ruble Is Sliding, Pulled Down by the Collapse of the Turkish Lira

News

License Restored for European University in St. Petersburg

News

Trump Signs Defense Bill Suspending Funding for Open Skies Treaty

Meanwhile…

Russians Having Sex in Moscow Parks are ‘Feral Animals’ Says Lawmaker

Meanwhile…

Sex is in the Air, and Caught on Security Camera, at Zaryadye Park

Sign up for our weekly newsletter