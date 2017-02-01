Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

Students at Russia's most prestigious university are being asked to spend a semester building the Kremlin's flagship Kerch bridge to Crimea.

Russia's Federal Road Agency is searching for “motivated students” from Moscow State University to join the project.

The program, which will see “trainees” work alongside engineers for eight hours a day, has the full support of MSU rector Viktor Sadovnichy.

Students will be given an “invaluable experience,” picking up the basics of bridge building, sorting and storing materials, and preparing paperwork, Rosavtodor said in a press release.