Feb. 15 2018 - 10:02

Russian State TV Postpones Oliver Stone’s Putin Doc After Warning

A Kremlin-funded television network has said it will postpone airing Oliver Stone’s “Putin Interviews” until after the presidential elections following warnings from the Central Elections Commission (CEC).

Part four of the documentary on the Russian president was due to be shown on Channel One on Thursday. Previous episodes were shown earlier this week.

Two of Putin’s challengers in the upcoming elections, Ksenia Sobchak and Grigory Yavlinsky, separately complained to the CEC that broadcasting the “Putin Interviews” amounted to illegal campaigning ahead of the March 18 presidential vote. Ella Pamfilova, head of Russia's Central Elections Commission, said the channel "should act with due diligence.”

Russian State Channel Urged to Postpone Oliver Stone’s Putin Doc Until After Elections

In a statement on its website, Channel One said the broadcast did not violate election laws. "Nevertheless, we consider it important to heed the opinion of the CEC," the statement added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that questions about the broadcast should be directed to the CEC and that the Kremlin had no right to interfere in the editorial policy of television channels.

