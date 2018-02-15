Russian State TV Postpones Oliver Stone’s Putin Doc After Warning

A Kremlin-funded television network has said it will postpone airing Oliver Stone’s “Putin Interviews” until after the presidential elections following warnings from the Central Elections Commission (CEC).

Part four of the documentary on the Russian president was due to be shown on Channel One on Thursday. Previous episodes were shown earlier this week.



Two of Putin’s challengers in the upcoming elections, Ksenia Sobchak and Grigory Yavlinsky, separately complained to the CEC that broadcasting the “Putin Interviews” amounted to illegal campaigning ahead of the March 18 presidential vote. Ella Pamfilova, head of Russia's Central Elections Commission, said the channel "should act with due diligence.”