Russian State TV Defends Gérard Depardieu Over Rape Allegations

Russian state television has come to the defense of French actor and naturalized Russian citizen Gérard Depardieu over accusations of rape and sexual assault in a segment aired Friday.

Depardieu, 69, is reportedly being investigated in France on accusations of rape and sexual assault and has denied any wrongdoing. French media said the complaint had been lodged by a 22-year-old French actress.

“PR or crime?” asks a segment on the Rossia 24 news channel.

The report questions why the unnamed accuser filed charges several weeks after the alleged Aug. 7 and Aug. 13 incidents when she had visited one of Depardieu’s Paris homes.