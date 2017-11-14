Russian State TV Also Ran Video Game 'Evidence' of U.S Aiding Middle East Militants

Russia’s state-run media on Tuesday broadcast the Defense Ministry’s tweets of video game footage that claimed to show “irrefutable evidence” that militants in the Middle East were enjoying the U.S. military’s protection.



The Defense ministry's statements in English claimed that Russian drones filmed Islamic State convoys fleeing Syrian and Russian airstrikes along the Iraqi-Syrian border on Nov. 9. IS is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

The ministry attached four screenshots of “irrefutable evidence” that U.S. forces refused to attack the convoy, in effect providing cover for the IS fighters.