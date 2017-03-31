Russia
1 hour ago Russian Cinema's Meryl Streep Moment
3 hours ago North Korean Slaves Allegedly Building Key Russian World Cup Stadium
3 hours ago One in Four Russians Believes the Sun Travels Around the Earth
Russian State Reshuffle Jeopardizes Key Sukhoi Export Deal

March 31, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 13:02

Russian State Reshuffle Jeopardizes Key Sukhoi Export Deal

March 31, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 13:02
Maxim Stulov / Vedomosti

Russian airplane manufacturer Sukhoi could see its flagship export deal jeopardized amid a botched Kremlin reshuffle.

The export of Sukhoi's SSJ-100 aircraft to Europe, including a key order to Irish airline CityJet, is set to cease in mid-April in an ongoing licensing row.

Problems first began to surface in 2015, when Russia's Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) was stripped of the power to approve and certify aircraft designs as safe.

Its responsibilities were distributed between the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Industry and Energy and the Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia.

Yet a prolonged and difficult handover has forced Russia's Prosecutor General's Office to step in, the Kommersant newspaper reported Friday.

Officials found that the Ministry of Transport still hadn't put systems in place or concluded international negotiations a year and a half after the transfer took place.

The problems have caused the EU to refuse export documents issued by Rosaviatsia, claiming that the organization lacks the legislation needed to regulate work carried out on aircraft.

Read More: Is Russia's Flagship Sukhoi Superjet Airliner Finally Lifting Off?

Russian manufacturers have so far been forced to obtain duplicate certificates for their aircraft from both Rosaviatsia and IAC. Export certificates for European authorities are still issued by the Aviation Register of the IAC on behalf of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

That system is set to fall apart in April, when the transition period ends and licensing powers fully switch over to Rosaviation, Kommersant reported.

Prosecutor General Yury Chaika has reportedly already urged Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to force officials to speed up the change-over process.

No formal investigation has been announced, despite reports that Rosaviatsiya "actively forbade aircraft operators to interact with the IAC."

The Sukhoi SSJ-100 is considered to be Russia's first post-Soviet airliner. 

The 98-seat regional jet is currently used by a number of airlines worldwide, including Brussels Airlines, Indonesia's Sky Aviation, and Ireland's City Jet.

The IAC and Rosaviatsia did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment. 

Exhibition

Kamchatka

Solyanka VPA
to Apr. 09

Photographs by Vladimir Medvedev and films by Ulrike Ottinger. Read more

Read more

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Trouble Translating Trump

8 hours ago

Translating Donald Trump has not been smooth sailing for my Russian colleagues. They are sometimes clearly befuddled by Trumpese and make wild guesses about the meaning of his tweets.

Russia's 8 Most Creative Political Protests

1 day ago
By Andrei Babitsky
Andrei Babitsky
By Andrei Babitsky

Trump, Le Pen and Other Fleeting Relationships: Is the Russian Scare Real?

By Andrei Babitsky
Andrei Babitsky
By Andrei Babitsky
1 day ago

With Putin, when it comes to serious business there is only one sure way to know that agreements are going to be ...

Russian Media Distorts Comments by Alaska State Official

21 hours ago
The Moscow Times contacted Alaska’s senior advisor for Arctic policy, Craig Fleener, and learned that the Russian media misrepresented his comments.

'Let God Judge Obama'

1 day ago
When Russia's chief diplomat talks, the world listens.

Russian Media Distorts Comments by Alaska State Official

21 hours ago
The Moscow Times contacted Alaska’s senior advisor for Arctic policy, Craig Fleener, and learned that the Russian media ...
