Russian State Reshuffle Jeopardizes Key Sukhoi Export Deal

Russian airplane manufacturer Sukhoi could see its flagship export deal jeopardized amid a botched Kremlin reshuffle.

The export of Sukhoi's SSJ-100 aircraft to Europe, including a key order to Irish airline CityJet, is set to cease in mid-April in an ongoing licensing row.

Problems first began to surface in 2015, when Russia's Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) was stripped of the power to approve and certify aircraft designs as safe.

Its responsibilities were distributed between the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Industry and Energy and the Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia.

Yet a prolonged and difficult handover has forced Russia's Prosecutor General's Office to step in, the Kommersant newspaper reported Friday.

Officials found that the Ministry of Transport still hadn't put systems in place or concluded international negotiations a year and a half after the transfer took place.

The problems have caused the EU to refuse export documents issued by Rosaviatsia, claiming that the organization lacks the legislation needed to regulate work carried out on aircraft.