Russian State Reshuffle Jeopardizes Key Sukhoi Export Deal

Maxim Stulov / Vedomosti
Russian airplane manufacturer Sukhoi
could see its flagship export deal jeopardized amid a botched Kremlin
reshuffle.
The export of Sukhoi's SSJ-100 aircraft
to Europe, including a key order to Irish airline CityJet, is set
to cease in mid-April in an ongoing licensing row.
Problems first began to surface in
2015, when Russia's Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) was stripped
of the power to approve and certify aircraft designs as safe.
Its responsibilities were distributed
between the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Industry and
Energy and the Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia.
Yet a prolonged and difficult handover
has forced Russia's Prosecutor General's Office to step in, the
Kommersant newspaper reported Friday.
Officials found that the Ministry of
Transport still hadn't put systems in place or concluded
international negotiations a year and a half after the transfer took
place.
The problems have caused the EU to
refuse export documents issued by Rosaviatsia, claiming that the
organization lacks the legislation needed to regulate work carried
out on aircraft.
Russian manufacturers have so far been
forced to obtain duplicate certificates for their aircraft from both
Rosaviatsia and IAC. Export certificates for European authorities are
still issued by the Aviation Register of the IAC on behalf of the
Ministry of Industry and Trade.
That system is set to fall apart in
April, when the transition period ends and licensing powers fully
switch over to Rosaviation, Kommersant reported.
Prosecutor General Yury Chaika has
reportedly already urged Russian President Vladimir Putin with a
request to force officials to speed up the change-over process.
No formal investigation has been announced, despite reports that Rosaviatsiya "actively forbade aircraft operators to interact with the IAC."
The Sukhoi SSJ-100 is considered to be Russia's first post-Soviet airliner.
The 98-seat
regional jet is currently used by a number of airlines worldwide, including Brussels Airlines, Indonesia's Sky Aviation, and Ireland's City Jet.
The IAC and Rosaviatsia did not respond to
the newspaper's request for comment.