July 24 2018 - 17:07

Russian State Journalist Killed in Nizhny Novgorod

Denis Suvorov / Otkrity Nizhny

A popular television anchor and journalist has reportedly been killed in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, east of Moscow.

Denis Suvorov, 27, worked as a host and online editor at Rossia Nizhny Novgorod, which is broadcast by the state-run VGTRK media holding.

The company released a statement Monday expressing its condolences to the deceased journalist’s family members and friends.

Police launched a criminal investigation into the murder after Suvorov’s body was found with a skull fracture on Monday, the local Newsroom24.ru website cited anonymous law enforcement sources as saying.

Another unnamed source told the Newsnn.ru site that witnesses had heard screaming outside a construction site before Suvorov’s body was found in a pool of blood.

