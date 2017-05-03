Russia
Russian State Duma Postpones Second Reading of Housing Demolition Bill

May 3, 2017 — 14:41
— Update: May. 03 2017 — 12:24

Russian State Duma Postpones Second Reading of Housing Demolition Bill

May 3, 2017 — 14:41
— Update: May. 03 2017 — 12:24
Moskva News Agency

Vyacheslav Volodin, chair of Russia's State Duma, has ordered the second reading of the bill outlining Moscow's controversial renovation program to be postponed. The City Hall's renovation program could see 8,000 five-story buildings across the Russian capital demolished. 

The bill passed its first reading on April 20. The legislation allows Moscow authorities to declare entire districts “renovation zones,” where any building could be torn down. The declared goal of the program, the mayoral office says, is to get rid of outdated Khrushchev-era buildings and offer their residents apartments in new, modern housing.

The controversial program has outraged some Muscovites and sparked small protests all over the city. Moscow authorities promised residents would get to vote on including the building they live in into the renovation program. The vote is scheduled to take place between May 15 and June 15, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

“Until the poll among Muscovites is concluded and parliament hearings are carried out, it's unreasonable to make any decisions about the bill in the second reading,” the Duma spokespeople told the Novaya Gazeta newspaper on Wednesday.

Earlier this month Russian President Vladimir Putin urged lawmakers to make sure the bill does not violate the rights of residents and threatened not to sign it if it does.

On Tuesday, Moscow authorities revealed a preliminary list of buildings they plan to demolish. It included 4,500 buildings in 85 city districts, which is almost twice fewer than the initial plans.

Read more: Moscow’s most unlikely protest is rising from the rubble of its five-story apartment blocks Andrei Makhonin / TASS

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Just Between Us, the Russian Way

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
13 hours ago

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among Non-Native Speakers of Russian.” My personal parasite phrase is честно говоря (to be honest).

Leveldva: Brave New World

11 hours ago

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club by night.

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

The Moscow Times collects some recent photos from Moscow and St. Petersburg, where the government is preparing its annual celebrations for Victory Day 2017.

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
1 day ago

In the “state capitalism” prevailing in modern Russia, the concept of property rights is blurred. But the “apartment—car—dacha” mantra remains as compelling ...

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

1 day ago
When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, it looked destined to become ...

The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set

1 day ago
Where will the money needed for Alexei Kudrin's reforms come ...

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

1 day ago
When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, ...
The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set

Where will the money needed for Alexei Kudrin's reforms come from?

Who Is Terrorizing Russia's Opposition and Why Is No One Being Held Responsible?

The harassment of opposition figures has taken a violent turn. The Kremlin insists it isn’t behind ...

