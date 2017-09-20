Russian State TV Claims Journalists Mocked Trump During UN Speech

Journalists covering the UN General Assembly mocked President Donald Trump during his speech on Tuesday, Russian state television said.

Rossia-1’s news program “60 Minut” opened its Tuesday evening broadcast with a question for its reporter in New York whether rumors that Trump’s speech was mocked were exaggerated.

“No, nothing was exaggerated,” co-host Evgeny Popov said via video conference from New York. “I didn’t see anyone clutching at their sides, but they did laugh inside the press center and twisted fingers at their temple.”

Popov said that the ridicule in the press center peaked when Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea if it endangered the U.S. or its allies.

Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the International Affairs Committee in Federation Council, attended Trump’s speech and said the world leaders and diplomats among the audience were more reserved. Trump’s speech, he said, met with “tepid applause” and “astonished looks.”

Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov called Trump’s speech “dreadful” but highlighted the fact that Trump did not list Russia among a “small group of rogue regimes.”

Another analyst featured on the show said it the least anti-Russian speech made by a U.S. president in recent years. In his speech, Trump thanked Russia and China for joining the U.S. in imposing new sanctions against North Korea last week.