Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Russian State TV Claims Journalists Mocked Trump During UN Speech
7 hours ago New U.S. Ambassador Huntsman Says 'No Question' Russia Meddled in Elections
9 hours ago Is Morgan Freeman Stressed Out? The Kremlin Thinks So
Russia
In Russia, It's a Woman's Job to Challenge Soviet-Era Labor Laws
Russia
New U.S. Ambassador Huntsman Says 'No Question' Russia Meddled in Elections
Russia
Is Morgan Freeman Stressed Out? The Kremlin Thinks So
Russia
Arrest Made in Assault on Navalny Aide Lyaskin
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russian State TV Claims Journalists Mocked Trump During UN Speech

Sep 20, 2017 — 18:27
— Update: 18:27

Russian State TV Claims Journalists Mocked Trump During UN Speech

Sep 20, 2017 — 18:27
— Update: 18:27
Donald Trump Screenshot United Nations General Assembly / Youtube

Journalists covering the UN General Assembly mocked President Donald Trump during his speech on Tuesday, Russian state television said.

Rossia-1’s news program “60 Minut” opened its Tuesday evening broadcast with a question for its reporter in New York whether rumors that Trump’s speech was mocked were exaggerated.

“No, nothing was exaggerated,” co-host Evgeny Popov said via video conference from New York. “I didn’t see anyone clutching at their sides, but they did laugh inside the press center and twisted fingers at their temple.”

Popov said that the ridicule in the press center peaked when Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea if it endangered the U.S. or its allies.

Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the International Affairs Committee in Federation Council, attended Trump’s speech and said the world leaders and diplomats among the audience were more reserved. Trump’s speech, he said, met with “tepid applause” and “astonished looks.”

Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov called Trump’s speech “dreadful” but highlighted the fact that Trump did not list Russia among a “small group of rogue regimes.”

Another analyst featured on the show said it the least anti-Russian speech made by a U.S. president in recent years. In his speech, Trump thanked Russia and China for joining the U.S. in imposing new sanctions against North Korea last week.

Related
Russia
U.S. Embassy in Moscow Suspends Non-Immigrant Visas for Russians
Russia
Moscow Responds to U.S. Visa Freeze With Accusations of Political Meddling
Russia
How Russian State Media Invented 'Huge' Lines Outside the U.S. Embassy
Russia
Trump Administration Blacklists 4 Russian Citizens, 1 Company Over North Korea
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+