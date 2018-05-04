Russian State Censor Blocks Tools for Bypassing Telegram Ban

Roskomnadzor has blocked 50 digital tools that enabled users to access the Telegram messaging app despite an official ban, the regulator’s deputy director said Thursday.

The virtual private networks (VPNs) and Internet-address anonymizers weren’t identified, but quoted Vadim Subbotin told journalists that such services have nearly tripled in number since Roskomnadzor began blocking Telegram, RIA Novosti reported.

The agency is currently in talks with 15 foreign hosting companies that run the risk of being blocked themselves if they continue to provide IP addresses that route users to Telegram, Subbotin said.

Meanwhile, the agency has unblocked three large subnetworks, he said.

"We are in dialogue with the hosting providers to which these subnets belong. We monitor them constantly; as soon as we see that we can unblock them, we will unblock them,” Subbotin said. “This is a priority for us.”