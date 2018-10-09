News

Russian Star Footballers Accused of Racist Attack Against Moscow Official

Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamayev / kokorin9 / Instagram

Two Russian footballer players implicated in past scandals have come under investigation this week for initiating two fights in Moscow, including a racist assault on a federal official. Alexander Kokorin, 27, and Pavel Mamaev, 30, drew ire among Russian social media users in 2016 for scenes showing them smoking hookah and receiving champagne at a Monte Carlo nightclub after the Russian national team was knocked out of the EURO 2016 competition in France. A year later, Kokorin had his driver's license suspended for driving his Bentley against traffic in Moscow .

Moscow police announced Monday that they had opened a criminal battery case into a fight between two men and a victim at a cafe on Monday. The Mash Telegram channel claimed that surveillance video showed Kokorin and Mamaev hitting Industry and Trade Ministry official Denis Pak with a chair and punching him in the face. Pak’s lawyer told the Kommersant FM radio station that Kokorin and Mamaev's attack on his client had been motivated by racial animosity. “He reprimanded them, then received a blow to the head and a fist to the face. My client has a closed skull fracture and bruises,” lawyer Gennady Ududyan was quoted as saying. Ududyan said his client intended to press charges, describing the footballers as "presenting a danger to a law-abiding society." Mash reported that the footballers had made racist comments regarding Ududyan's Asian descent.