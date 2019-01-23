News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Jan. 23 2019 - 11:01
By Reuters

Russian Spy Chief Met Saudi Counterpart and Crown Prince — Reports

Kremlin.ru

The head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency Sergei Naryshkin on Monday met Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as the head of the kingdom's intelligence services, the Interfax news agency said on Wednesday.

Naryshkin discussed cooperation in the fight against international terrorism with his Saudi counterpart, Interfax cited Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service as saying.

