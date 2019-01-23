Russian Spy Chief Met Saudi Counterpart and Crown Prince — Reports
Kremlin.ru
The head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency Sergei Naryshkin on Monday met Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as the head of the kingdom's intelligence services, the Interfax news agency said on Wednesday.
Naryshkin discussed cooperation in the fight against international terrorism with his Saudi counterpart, Interfax cited Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service as saying.
Latest news
News
Jan. 23 2019
News
Jan. 23 2019
News
Jan. 23 2019