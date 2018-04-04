News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 04 2018 - 11:04

Russian Spy Chief Blasts 'Western Hypocrisy' With Orwell Quote, Warns of New Cold War

Sergey Naryshkin

Sergey Naryshkin

Mikhail Tereschenko / TASS

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) head Sergei Naryshkin has cited George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984” to accuse the West of ‘unprecedented hypocrisy’ and a Cold War mentality. 

Relations between Russia and the West have deteriorated rapidly since the March 4 poisoning of an ex-Russian spy in Salisbury that the U.K. has blamed on Moscow. Russia rejects the allegations and  and has cast them as part of an elaborate Western plot to isolate Moscow.

Read More
Russia Says Britain Might Be Involved in Skripal Poisoning

Speaking at an annual security conference in Moscow on Wednesday, SVR chief Naryshkin accused the West of resorting to “unprecedented hypocrisy to justify their hegemony.” 

“In fact all the norms that regulate intergovernmental relations are given precisely the opposite meanings,” he said, before citing Orwell's “War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery, Ignorance is Strength.” 

“From there, it’s very close to the witches of Macbeth with their thesis that evil is virtue and virtue is evil,” he added, saying that Western military interventions accompanying statements on human rights were “absurd.” 

Naryshkin went on to say that the West was ready to erect a new Iron Curtain. 

“Countering the inexistent Russian threat has become fixation in Washington. It’s grown to such a scale and has acquired such silly features that we can speak about a return to the dark pages of the Cold War,“ he warned.

Former Russian Spy Critically Ill in Britain After Exposure to Substance
News
March 05 2018
Former Russian Spy Critically Ill in Britain After Exposure to Substance
Former Russian Spy Scandal Suggests the Old Espionage Rules Are Breaking Down (Op-ed)
Opinion
March 06 2018
Former Russian Spy Scandal Suggests the Old Espionage Rules Are Breaking Down (Op-ed)
Former Russian Spy Incident in Britain: Facts and Reactions
News
March 06 2018
Former Russian Spy Incident in Britain: Facts and Reactions

Latest news

Russia Launches Missile Tests in Baltic Sea, Forcing Partial Closure of Airspace
News
April 04 2018
Russia Launches Missile Tests in Baltic Sea, Forcing Partial Closure of Airspace
Half of Russian PhD Students Want to Move Abroad
News
April 04 2018
Half of Russian PhD Students Want to Move Abroad
Britain Blasts Russian Proposal to Join Salisbury Investigation at Emergency Meeting
News
April 04 2018
Britain Blasts Russian Proposal to Join Salisbury Investigation at Emergency Meeting

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox