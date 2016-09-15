Russia
3 minutes ago Russian Sports Minister Mutko Offers to Help in WADA Hacker Investigation
1 hour ago U.S., Russia to Coordinate Syria Airstrikes in Dedicated Geneva Center
2 hours ago Russian Anti-Corruption Cop May Have Hidden Money for Crooked Bankers – Reports
Russian Anti-Corruption Cop May Have Hidden Money for Crooked Bankers – Reports
One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia’s Only Independent Pollster Levada
Duma Candidate Tries to Get Voters to ‘Pokemon Go’ to the Polls
Head of Russia's Powerful Investigative Committee Expected to Step Down

Russian Sports Minister Mutko Offers to Help in WADA Hacker Investigation

Sep. 15 2016 — 13:07
— Update: 13:11

Russian Sports Minister Mutko Offers to Help in WADA Hacker Investigation

Sep. 15 2016 — 13:07
— Update: 13:11

The Russian Sports Ministry has been directed to help investigate the hackers who attacked computer systems at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the R-Sport news website reported Thursday.

Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko gave the order after WADA Director General Olivier Niggli requested the Kremlin's assistance, R-Sport reported.

A group of hackers working under the name “Fancy Bear” first leaked the WADA medical records of U.S. athletes on Sept. 13. A second leak on Sept. 15 released further records for athletes from eight countries, including Russian boxer, Misha Aloyan.

Aloyan was found to have traces of nasal decongestant tuaminoheptane, a WADA-banned substance, in a sample taken during the 2016 Olympics in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro.

A number of media outlets have reported that the group consists of Russian hackers, claims which Sports Minister Mutko has denied.

“How can they prove that these hackers are from Russia,” Mutko told the Agence France Presse news agency on Wednesday. “Russia is accused of everything. We're worried that these hackers have access to the files of Russian sports people, and they also could become victims.”

Relations between Russia and WADA have plummeted since July, when a WADA-backed report accused the Russian state of promoting, carrying out and covering up a widespread doping scheme for its athletes.

One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia’s Only Independent Pollster Levada

3 hours ago

On Sept. 5, the Justice Ministry included Levada on its “foreign agents” registry after finding the NGO was engaged in “political activity” and receiving funding from abroad. It came on the doorstep of a parliamentary ...

Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash

The bundles of pristine U.S. dollars were neatly packed in plastic bags and boxes. The money was stacked so high that it took law enforcement ...

Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash

The bundles of pristine U.S. dollars were neatly packed in plastic bags and boxes. The money was stacked so high that it took law enforcement ...

Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash

The bundles of pristine U.S. dollars were neatly packed in plastic bags and boxes. The money was stacked so high that it took law enforcement ...

