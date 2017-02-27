Russian Agents Acted as Recruiters to Justify CIA Meetings

Russia
Feb 27, 2017 — 12:02
Feb 27, 2017 — 12:02
The FSB headquarters, grey building at center, seen in downtown Moscow, Russia. Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

Russian intelligence officers charged with betraying state secrets have been accused of covering up their meetings with foreign spies by pretending to act as Kremlin recruiters.

The former FSB officers reportedly told colleagues that they wanted to recruit foreign agents to work for the Kremlin. Instead, they used their meetings to pass on classified information, the Interfax news agency reported Monday.

Read More: An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

The four men were investigated for several years before they were arrested, an unnamed source told Interfax. All stand accused of working with U.S. spy agency the CIA.

They have been named as Sergei Mikhailov, a top cyber-security specialist in Russia's FSB; his deputy, Dmitry Dokuchaev; and Ruslan Stoyanov, the head of the cyber-investigation division at private Russian technology firm Kaspersky Labs. The fourth suspect was named by Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta as Georgy Fomchenkova.

Another eight people have identified as potential accomplices in the case, Interfax reported. They have yet to be charged, and could be granted immunity in exchange for acting as witnesses.

Russian oil giant Rosneft could be preparing sell its assets in Chechnya to the republic's regional government.

Opposition Activist Dadin Finally Released From Prison, Vows to Continue Fight

Nemtsov’s Night Watchmen

Braving the elements, darkness, intimidation, a group of activists is holding vigil at the site Boris Nemtsov was gunned down two years ago.

Nemtsov’s Night Watchmen

Braving the elements, darkness, intimidation, a group of activists is holding vigil at the site Boris Nemtsov was gunned down two years ago.

Nemtsov’s Night Watchmen

Braving the elements, darkness, intimidation, a group of activists is holding vigil at the site Boris Nemtsov was gunned down two years ago.

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get some very good looks at the revolution of February 1917, Marlene Dietrich, and two great thinkers.

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

