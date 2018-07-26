News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 26 2018 - 16:07

Russian Space Contractor Arrested in $5.2M Embezzlement Case

NPO Lavochkin (Sergei Fadeichev / TASS)

The head of a key Russian space contractor has been arrested on charges of large-scale fraud in a 330 million ruble ($5.2 million) embezzlement case, days after the arrest of a space researcher suspected of leaking hypersonic missile technology to the West.

Sergei Lemeshevsky headed the Lavochkin Association, a contractor that develops military satellites and deep-space scientific probes for the Roscosmos federal space agency, since mid-2015. Roscosmos has been accused of repeated financial impropriety in recent years, with a federal auditor finding more than $12 billion in spending violations at the agency in 2017.

Lemeshevsky was arrested in the embezzlement case based on “compelling evidence” that he had conspired to funnel millions of rubles from Roscosmos to a law firm for fictitious services, the Investigative Committee said Thursday.

Read More
Roscosmos Disavows Plan to Send Space Tourists to Moon

One of his assistants was also arrested, while another was put on a federal wanted list for hiding from the authorities, investigators said.

Reports about Lemeshevsky’s arrest were followed by news that a scientist at a research lab linked to Roscosmos had been charged with treason after a suspected leak of hypersonic missile secrets to the West.

Putin Signs Anti-Corruption Plan, With Loopholes
News
July 02 2018
Putin Signs Anti-Corruption Plan, With Loopholes
Top Russian Investigator Jailed in Explosive Mafia Bribe Case
News
July 26 2018
Top Russian Investigator Jailed in Explosive Mafia Bribe Case

Latest news

U.S. and Chinese Fans Named Biggest Spenders at Russia World Cup — Visa
News
July 26 2018
U.S. and Chinese Fans Named Biggest Spenders at Russia World Cup — Visa
Top Russian Investigator Jailed in Explosive Mafia Bribe Case
News
July 26 2018
Top Russian Investigator Jailed in Explosive Mafia Bribe Case
World Cup Fans Granted Visa-Free Entry to Russia Under Newly Passed Bill
News
July 26 2018
World Cup Fans Granted Visa-Free Entry to Russia Under Newly Passed Bill

Most read

News

800,000 Modern-Day Slaves Are Living in Russia, Report Says

News

Moscow Public Transport Ranks World’s Most Efficient

Meanwhile…

Shirtless Siberian Fined for Cruising Streets in a Towable Bathtub

News

Russia’s FSB Launches Raids Over Suspected Missile Tech Leak to West

News

Russia Ships $200M in Military Arms to Ally Armenia

Sign up for our weekly newsletter