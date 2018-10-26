Russian Sovereign Wealth Fund Attracts Saudi Partner to Its Fund With China

Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Thursday that its Saudi counterpart would become a new partner in the joint Russia-China Investment Fund.

Under the deal, Riyadh's Public Investment Fund (PIF) will contribute $500 million to what becomes the Russian-Chinese-Saudi investment fund, raising its total capital under management to $2.5 billion, RDIF said in a statement.

PIF hosted an investment conference in Riyadh this week during which Saudi Arabia said it had signed $56 billion of deals and that it expected the United States to remain a key business partner, despite a partial boycott of the event over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.