Russian Social Network Vkontakte Sues Data Mining Companies

Russian social network Vkontakte is suing two data-mining companies who used its website to gather information on users without permission.

The two companies, Double Data and the National Bureau of Credit Histories, will appear in the case at Moscow’s Arbitration Court.

Double Data collects information on users’ place of work, study, and friends from their social media page in a bid to compile a credit history, according to court documents. The company mines this publicly-available data without permission from Vkontakte or the users’ themselves.

Vkontakte claims that Double Data’s work slows the speed of their site, and is demanding symbolic compensation of one ruble ($0.02).