Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
2 days ago Stalin Named World's 'Most Remarkable' Public Figure — Poll
4 days ago Russian Security Chief Warns Officials of Western 'Information War'
4 days ago Kremlin Ballet to Perform in Moscow's Iconic Metro
Business
Russia Blocks Google Temporarily in Tax Dispute
Business
Roscosmos Wins Multi-Million Dollar Payout Over Faulty Rocket
Business
Russian Magazine The New Times Closes Print Amid Financial Troubles
Business
Russia Eases Sanctions on Turkey
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russian Social Network Vkontakte Announces Revenue Rise of 46%

April 28, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: Apr. 28 2017 — 09:29

Russian Social Network Vkontakte Announces Revenue Rise of 46%

April 28, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: Apr. 28 2017 — 09:29
Maxim Stulov / Vedomosti

The Russian social network Vkontakte made more than $500,000 every day during the first quarter of 2017, new data has revealed.

Russia's Mail.ru Group, the company behind Vkontakte, announced on Friday that the site had earned 2.744 billion rubles ($48 million) in the first quarter of 2017. The figures mark a 45.9 percent increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2016.

The news follows growing profits in 2016 and 2015, when it rose by 43.3 percent and 44.2 percent respectively.

Advertising accounted for the bulk of the social network's revenue, the company said.

Mail.ru's also announced rising revenues in areas such as gaming and e-commerce, which saw earnings rise by 150 percent and 20 percent respectively.

Read More: Russian Internet Giant Mail.Ru Launches New Gaming Division

The company's other social networks did not fare as well however, with revenue for Moy Mir and Odnoklassniki falling by roughly 1 percent.

VKontakte currently boasts an active monthly audience of 97 million people, with the majority of users based in Europe and Central Asia. Some 80 million people access the site through mobile devices each month.

Related
Russia
Talking Heads: How Russia's Videobloggers are Shaping Public Opinion
World
Putin Asks U.S. Business to Help Restore Dialogue
Russia
Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven
Russia
Game On: Russia's Cyber Athletes Have Asian Rivals in Their Sights
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+