Russian Social Network Vkontakte Announces 43% Profit Boom

According to the Russian social network's end of year reports, Vkontakte's profits have grown by more than 40 percent for the second year running.

Vkontakte announced that its profits had risen by 43.3 percent in 2016, building on growth of 44.2 percent in 2015.

The social network earned 8.9 billion rubles ($154 million) last year, with the number of active monthly users hitting a record 95 million people.

The Mail.ru Group, which owns Vkontakte, credited growing profits to a website redesign and improvements to the site's mobile apps.