Russian Snow Festival Canceled Due to Heavy Snow

Officials on the Russian island of Sakhalin have been forced to cancel a World Snow Day festival — due to heavy snowfall.

“Events for All-Russia snow day are being transferred to next weekend due to poor weather conditions,” the Sakhalin Sports Ministry wrote in an announcement on their website. “The exact date will be confirmed sometime this week.”

Established by the International Ski Federation in 2012, World Snow Day aims to encourage children to take part in winter sports. Events planned on Sakhalin for Jan. 15 had included skiing and snowboarding competitions and masterclasses for children and adults.

Russia was one of 35 countries taking part in World Snow Day, which this year boasted almost 500 registered events across the globe.