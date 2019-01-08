Russian Skier Found Guilty of Buying ‘Spy Gadget’ Goggles

A Siberian skiing enthusiast has reportedly been found guilty of purchasing hi-tech goggles considered spy gadgets by Russia.

Russian law enforcement agencies estimate convictions for the “illicit traffic” of spy gadgets increased fivefold between 2011 and 2017. The Supreme Court said last month that the purchase of so-called spy gadgets cannot be prosecuted if the individual was “mistaken about their actual purpose.”

Alexei Zhavoronkov was said to have ordered a $30 pair of ski goggles with a built-in camera from a Chinese online marketplace. Local media reported that Russian customs officials confiscated the gadget last fall because it contained unidentified “equipment banned in Russia.”