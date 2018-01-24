Russian Site Blocked After Report on FSB Chief’s Alleged Secret Real Estate

The Russiangate.com investigative website was shut down hours after it published a report Wednesday alleging that the chief of Russia’s Federal Security Services (FSB) owns secret real estate outside St. Petersburg.

The website claimed that FSB chief Alexandr Bortnikov owns a land plot and luxury house worth up to 300 million rubles ($5.3 million) in Sestroretsk, 30 kilometers northwest of St. Petersburg. It said that the real estate did not appear in the government official’s end-of-year tax declarations and was deleted from the state property registry last year.