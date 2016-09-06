Russian Security Services Say “Spy Pen” Found in Pokemon Go Player's Home

Russian security
services say they found a “spy-pen” in the home of video blogger
Ruslan Sokolovsky, who was recently detained for filming himself playing Pokemon
Go in a Yekaterinburg cathedral. Police have charged Sokolovsky with committing an extremist act and offending religious sensitivities. If convicted, he could face several years in prison.
Russia's
Investigative Committee said the pen could be used to
receive illegal information from abroad. Other potentially incriminating items in the suspect's apartment include a video camera, a tripod, and a professional microphone.
Police are also investigating magazines published by the video blogger, which
they say contain illustrations which incite religious hatred. Earlier
this year, Sokolovsky launched a self-titled magazine for atheists. He wrote that: “we have been inspired by Charlie Hebdo and have
decided that there are too few such publications in Russia that take
an absolutely amoral approach to ridiculing the contemporary national
reality.”
The Russian Orthodox
Church initially called for Sokolovksy's release. Its Yekaterinburg
representatives said the church “does not lust for blood.” But the church has since changed its stance on the matter. Its local spokesman, Veniamin
Raynikov, told the press that the church “will not put pressure on
the court so that we appear to be the good guys. We support re-education.”
The blogger's mother
hopes the church will forgive her 21 year-old son. In an interview with the pro-Kremlin Life News channel, she said: “he should not have done
it. We want to talk to bishop Kirill so that the whole thing will end
in peace and friendship.” She also said she recently lost her older
son and that the family buried him in a church ceremony. “I went
through such sadness – and now this. I want to talk to the church,
perhaps they could release him at least out of pity for me.”
Amnesty
International has released a statement urging Russian authorities to
release the blogger, calling his detention an “absurd attack on freedom of expression.”
“The farcical
nature of the case against the Russian blogger, detained for playing
Pokemon Go in a church, demonstrates what happens when the authorities do
not value freedom of expression. Even if someone deems
Sokolovsky's behavior disrespectful, authorities should not imprison
people purely for offending religious beliefs,” said John
Dalhuisen, director of Amnesty International's Europe and Central
Asia office.