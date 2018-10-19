News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 19 2018 - 13:10

Russian Security Chief Snubs Navalny’s Debate Challenge

Viktor Zolotov / Kremlin.ru

The head of Russia’s National Guard troops has turned down opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s invitation to a televised debate, urging him instead to participate in a “sports competition.”

Viktor Zolotov, a former presidential bodyguard, challenged Navalny to a duel last month in retaliation to the activist’s video exposés of alleged corruption in the National Guard. In a YouTube video published Thursday, Navalny said he accepted Zolotov’s challenge and proposed holding a live “verbal duel” on state television.

Read More
Navalny Accepts Putin Ex-Bodyguard’s Duel Challenge

“Debates? I invited him to something else,” the state-run TASS news agency cited the head of the National Guard as saying Friday.

“I’ve been accused of allegedly inviting him in order to beat him up after he called me corrupt,” Zolotov said. “But the thing is that there’s currently a court case going on, so we’ll see afterward whether he was right or not… and then we’ll return to this question.”

It was unclear what court hearing Zolotov was referring to, but the Mediazona news website reported that the firm mentioned in Navalny’s investigation had filed a lawsuit against the Kremlin critic earlier in October.

Zolotov was seated next to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a video of the interview published by the Life tabloid. Zolotov is heard saying in the video: "I invited him to a sports competition, nothing more."

Navalny seized on the official’s use of the phrase “sports competition,” tweeting: “I clearly remember the word ‘duel’ being used” in the Sept. 11 invitation.

Of Meat and Men
Opinion
Sept. 21 2018
Of Meat and Men
Navalny Detained Upon Release From 30 Days in Jail
News
Sept. 24 2018
Navalny Detained Upon Release From 30 Days in Jail
Navalny Sentenced to 20 Days After Month-Long Jail Stint
News
Sept. 25 2018
Navalny Sentenced to 20 Days After Month-Long Jail Stint

Latest news

White House Temporarily Lifts Sanctions on Russia’s Space Chief for U.S. Visit
News
Oct. 19 2018
White House Temporarily Lifts Sanctions on Russia’s Space Chief for U.S. Visit
Russia and Uzbekistan Start Work on Nuclear Power Plant
News
Oct. 19 2018
Russia and Uzbekistan Start Work on Nuclear Power Plant
Snowden Says He Doesn't Feel Safe Living in Russia
News
Oct. 19 2018
Snowden Says He Doesn't Feel Safe Living in Russia

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Deputy’s Wife Shoots Twerking Video on Highway, Sparking Mass Traffic Delays

News

At Least 18 Killed in Shooting at Crimean College

News

In Ingushetia, Russia’s Smallest Region, Protests Are Reaching a Boiling Point

Meanwhile…

Local Russian Politician Asks Trump for Help in Business Dispute

Meanwhile…

Russian Poet Mayakovsky Was the First Rapper, Culture Minister Claims

Sign up for our weekly newsletter