Russian Search Engine Removes Seychelles Resort Listing After Rape Accusation

One of Russia's largest online travel search engines removed a 5-star resort in the Seychelles from its hotel listings after a Russian guest accused a member of the resort’s staff of rape.

Anna Karabash, a 40-year-old travel writer and public-relations executive from Moscow, said she was attacked and raped at knifepoint in her villa by a cleaner employed at the Six Senses Zil Pasyon resort during a business trip in 2017. Following the complaint from Karabash, she alleged that management at the resort refused to take her allegations seriously and “smeared me as a lying golddigger.”

“The hotel was deleted... when we started our collaboration with Anna [Karabash],” Aviasales’ communication representative, Jannis Dzesin, told The Moscow Times.

“We decided to exclude Six Senses Zil Pasyon offers [from Aviasales] to protect our customers and express ... solidarity with female solo travellers,” said Dzesin who noted the relationship was ended on Aug. 27.

Karabash, who announced Aviasales decision on her Facebook page on Monday, said the company made the decision to drop the hotel on its own initiative.

“I didn’t push them to do it at all,” she told The Moscow Times. “I think I would have done the same if I was working there. We are talking about basic human values.”

Other Russians in the travel industry said they would avoid working with Six Senses Zil Pasyon in the future.