Russian Sculptor Wants to Gift Putin-Bear Statue to the President

A local sculptor wants to gift President Vladimir Putin a statue depicting the president’s head atop the body of a bear with angel wings and holding a fish in its paws.

The forged iron figure — dubbed “Mind, Strength and Soul” and sculpted over several months — is a metaphor for Russia, the sculptor told Astrakhan-based news website KaspyInfo.ru.

Viktor Korpachyov said that the sturgeon in Putin’s hands is a take on Astrakhan's regional symbol. The eagle that the bear is stepping on symbolizes Russia’s enemies, he added.