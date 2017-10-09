Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
10 hours ago New U.S. Ambassador to Russia Embarks on Tough Task of Restoring Ties
10 hours ago Bolshoi and Met Opera to Stage Moscow and New York Productions
11 hours ago Kremlin Denies Involvement in Nothingburger-Gate
Russia
New U.S. Ambassador to Russia Embarks on Tough Task of Restoring Ties
Russia
Bolshoi and Met Opera to Stage Moscow and New York Productions
Russia
Kremlin Denies Involvement in Nothingburger-Gate
Russia
Derk Sauer on Journalism, Russia and Being a Black Sheep
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russian Science in Crisis, Says New Academy of Sciences Chief

Oct 9, 2017 — 11:35
— Update: 13:49

Russian Science in Crisis, Says New Academy of Sciences Chief

Oct 9, 2017 — 11:35
— Update: 13:49
Alexander Sergeyev, director of the Institute of Applied Physics of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS)

Russian science is in crisis, according to the new head of the country’s Academy of Sciences.

The physicist Alexander Sergeyev was approved by President Vladimir Putin as the academy’s new president after his election late last month.

In an interview published Monday by the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper, Sergeyev said that both the academy and Russian leadership should understand that “science today is in crisis.”

“Sometimes voices are heard saying that everything isn’t so bad, that our scientists are published more and more — this is wishful thinking,” he said.

Sergeyev named a sharp drop in invitations for Russian papers at international academic conferences and fewer high-level publications on Russia-based research as two indicators of the crisis.

One of the main reasons for the state’s inability to properly fund the sciences is that it invests heavily in business, said the new Academy of Sciences president.

“Thus our science fell into a sort of ‘valley of death,’" he said. Sergeyev recommended implementing three value levels: a level of understanding, a level of competitiveness, and a level of leadership.

Sergeyev's predecessor told Putin last year that Russian science risked falling behind Iran, after China, India and Brazil overtook Russia in the past two decades.

Related
Opinion
Why Russian Officials Want to Control the Social Sciences (Op-ed)
World
Russian Academy of Sciences Labels Homeopathy a 'Health Hazard'
Russia
Henry Kissinger Elected Member of Russian Academy of Sciences
Russia
Russian Academy of Sciences Agrees New Charter
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+