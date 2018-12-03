Meanwhile…

Russian Schoolchildren Given Portrait of Ex-U.S. General for Shooting Practice

Robert Scales / Tipichny Yekaterinburg / Vkontakte

Schoolchildren competing in an air rifle shooting competition in Russia’s Urals were reportedly invited to shoot at a photo of retired U.S. Army General Robert Scales, whom the organizer of the event called “an enemy of the Russian people." In 2015, Russia launched a criminal case against Robert Scales after the retired U.S. general said during a Fox News interview that the only way for the United States to impact the Ukraine crisis was by killing “many Russians” in Ukraine.

Read More Russian Investigators Launch Case Against U.S. General Over Fox News Segment

The shooting competition in Russia’s fourth-largest city of Yekaterinburg was organized by a local youth charity called "Assistance for Street Children." Its head, Bek Manasov, told local media that the foundation’s staff invited the children to shoot at a portrait of Scales at the conclusion of the competition.

Tipichny Yekaterinburg / Vkontakte