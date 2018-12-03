News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Dec. 03 2018 - 14:12

Russian Schoolchildren Given Portrait of Ex-U.S. General for Shooting Practice

Robert Scales / Tipichny Yekaterinburg / Vkontakte

Schoolchildren competing in an air rifle shooting competition in Russia’s Urals were reportedly invited to shoot at a photo of retired U.S. Army General Robert Scales, whom the organizer of the event called “an enemy of the Russian people." 

In 2015, Russia launched a criminal case against Robert Scales after the retired U.S. general said during a Fox News interview that the only way for the United States to impact the Ukraine crisis was by killing “many Russians” in Ukraine.

Read More
Russian Investigators Launch Case Against U.S. General Over Fox News Segment

The shooting competition in Russia’s fourth-largest city of Yekaterinburg was organized by a local youth charity called "Assistance for Street Children." 

Its head, Bek Manasov, told local media that the foundation’s staff invited the children to shoot at a portrait of Scales at the conclusion of the competition.

Tipichny Yekaterinburg / Vkontakte

“We used a photograph of Robert Scales because he is our enemy and we are working to promote patriotic education,” Manasov said, adding that he wanted Russian children to know that “Russia doesn’t only have friends, but also a lot of enemies.”

According to Manasov, about a hundred teenagers aged 13 to 18 participated in the competition.

Nearly Half of Russian Math Teachers Flunk State Math Test
Meanwhile…
Nov. 13 2018
Nearly Half of Russian Math Teachers Flunk State Math Test
Russian Teacher Charged for Hitting 9-Year-Old Student
News
Nov. 15 2018
Russian Teacher Charged for Hitting 9-Year-Old Student
Russian School Evacuated Over Mercury-Laced Kinder Surprise Egg
Meanwhile…
Nov. 20 2018
Russian School Evacuated Over Mercury-Laced Kinder Surprise Egg


Latest news

Russians Split in Attitudes to Ruling United Russia Party, Poll Says
News
Dec. 04 2018
Russians Split in Attitudes to Ruling United Russia Party, Poll Says
Soyuz Rocket Successfully Docks at ISS
News
Dec. 04 2018
Soyuz Rocket Successfully Docks at ISS
Russian Taxi Drivers Launch Protest in Central Moscow Over Low Wages
News
Dec. 03 2018
Russian Taxi Drivers Launch Protest in Central Moscow Over Low Wages

Most read

News

Decriminalization of Domestic Violence Was a 'Mistake,' Russian Official Admits

Meanwhile…

Moscow Beauty Queen Marries Malaysian King in 'Stunning Wedding'

News

U.S. Indicts 6 Russians in Massive PornHub Ad Fraud Involving Bots

News

Russia Will Restrict Foreign Warships in Arctic Ocean, Defense Official Says

News

Russia’s New Military Cathedral Will Train War Priests — Reports

Sign up for our weekly newsletter