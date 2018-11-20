Russian School Evacuated Over Mercury-Laced Kinder Surprise Egg

Emergency officials said they had responded to a mercury spill of 20-30 grams at a secondary school in the Tula region, 180 kilometers south of Moscow.

A school in central Russia was evacuated after one of its students brought a Kinder Surprise egg containing mercury to class, prosecutors said on Monday.

Child Dies After Falling Into Sinkhole at School in Siberia

The school’s 205 students and 18 adults were evacuated after children were found playing with the substance during recess, the prosecutor’s office in Tula region said in an online statement.

“As a result, the children spilled the substance in two classrooms,” it added.

Regional prosecutors identified the student that brought the hazardous substance as an unnamed second-grader.

Tula prosecutors ordered immediate medical check-ups of the children for possible mercury exposure and announced a preliminary inquiry into the incident.